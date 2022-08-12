OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $258.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.10. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

