OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 106 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Republic Services by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after buying an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

