ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

ODP Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ODP traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $37.48. 687,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,887. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Several research firms have weighed in on ODP. UBS Group dropped their price target on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut ODP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ODP by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ODP by 7.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 264.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.