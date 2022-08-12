Oddz Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $304,785.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014750 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038972 BTC.
About Oddz
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
