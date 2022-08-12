Oddz Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $304,785.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038972 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

