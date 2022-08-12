Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBCI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth $136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

