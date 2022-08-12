Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,648 ($19.91).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 932.40 ($11.27) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 840.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,029.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.87.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.