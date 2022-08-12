Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. 2,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

