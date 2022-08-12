Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Southern accounts for 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity

Southern Price Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 91,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,710. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

