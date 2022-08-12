Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 148,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

