Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,920 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 133,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 88,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,903. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Further Reading

