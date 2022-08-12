Oak Thistle LLC Invests $795,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,456 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 140,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

