Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,872. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

