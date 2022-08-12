Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 177.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,936. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

