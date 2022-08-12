Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Allegion by 920.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 161,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

NYSE ALLE traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.59. 11,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

