Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 9,899 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,697. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

