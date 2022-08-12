nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CAO Randolph A. Wacker Sells 2,784 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 474,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.