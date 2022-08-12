nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CAO Randolph A. Wacker Sells 2,784 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
nVent Electric Stock Performance
NYSE NVT opened at $35.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $39.53.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
