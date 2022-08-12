Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvei from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.38.
Nuvei Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Nuvei stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $140.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after acquiring an additional 56,511 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,178,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.