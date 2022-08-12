Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 12.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. 4,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 176,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.
The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 877,835 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,986 shares during the last quarter.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
