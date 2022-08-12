Nutrien Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.25 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.00. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of NTR opened at $90.52 on Friday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

