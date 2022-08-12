Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $20.87 on Exchanges

Numeraire (NMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Numeraire has a market cap of $122.88 million and $14.68 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $20.87 or 0.00087580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,947,908 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

