Norwood Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 124,600 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norwood Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,410,000. PayPal comprises 8.8% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PayPal by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 182,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

