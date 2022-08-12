Norwood Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,281 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for about 15.7% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned 0.52% of APi Group worth $25,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in APi Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

APG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 12,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

