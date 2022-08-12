NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,247,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,599. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.