Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 669 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,506,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,433,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $309.39 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.57.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.