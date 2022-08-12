Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of -250.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.46.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

