Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $167.88 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

