Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $18.10 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

