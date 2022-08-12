Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 8,364 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

