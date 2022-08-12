Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 258,661 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 225.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 476,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.67 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

