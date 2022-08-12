Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,387 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $242.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

