Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,738,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,645,000 after buying an additional 362,524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 356,811 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,360,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 209,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

