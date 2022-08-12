Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,883 shares of company stock worth $6,737,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $185.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.38 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.