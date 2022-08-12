Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $256,611,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $197,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

