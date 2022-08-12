Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.60.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.89. 382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Nordson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Nordson by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

