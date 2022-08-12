Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Nordson has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Nordson Stock Up 0.3 %

NDSN stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 35.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nordson by 406.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,961 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

