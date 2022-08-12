Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $894.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00004434 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $99,297.00 and $894.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,781.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00127130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00069500 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,174 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance.

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

