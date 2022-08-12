NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) to Issue None Dividend of $0.35

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 48.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NL Industries stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NL Industries were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.