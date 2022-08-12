Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,220,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,884,000 after buying an additional 150,862 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.0% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.52.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

