Nick Lane Sells 51,448 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. 1,467,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,760. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

