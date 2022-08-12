Nicholas Karl Smithson Acquires 119,094 Shares of Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA) Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Karl Smithson purchased 119,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,527.52 ($11,512.23).
Hamak Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LON:HAMA opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.03. Hamak Gold Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.80 ($0.17).
Hamak Gold Company Profile
