Nicholas Karl Smithson Acquires 119,094 Shares of Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA) Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Karl Smithson purchased 119,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,527.52 ($11,512.23).

Hamak Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LON:HAMA opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.03. Hamak Gold Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 13.80 ($0.17).

Get Hamak Gold alerts:

Hamak Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hamak Gold Limited operates as a mining exploration and development company in Liberia. It owns interests in two gold mineral exploration licenses that cover an area of 1,752 square kilometers located in Nimba and Gozohn. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamak Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamak Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.