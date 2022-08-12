NFTX Market Capitalization Hits $18.17 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. NFTX has a total market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $98,864.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $43.61 or 0.00179848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

