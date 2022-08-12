Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. 80,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares downgraded Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

