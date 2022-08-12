Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. Approximately 80,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.