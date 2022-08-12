Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading Up 3.1%

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

EFRTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

