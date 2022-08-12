NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 141,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 48,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.85. 111,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,027. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

