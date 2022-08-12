Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTC:NXHSF remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

