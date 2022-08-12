NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $62.44 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

