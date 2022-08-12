NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JNK traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. 147,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,179,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

