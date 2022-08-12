NewSquare Capital LLC Has $7.77 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.87. 4,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

