NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 657,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,383,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $277.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.